Rays pitcher's up-and-down season between majors and minors shows why MLB may need to revise option rules

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Austin Pruitt is not a well-known name among baseball fans, hardcore or otherwise. Yet Pruitt, who has made just 13 big-league appearances this season, was profiled by The Athletic's Josh Torentino on Wednesday for an unusual reason: He's been optioned to the minors an astounding nine times this year -- all the while trying to maintain a sense of normalcy and a connection with his wife and their newborn daughter.

To some extent, that's how baseball works. Injuries, poor outings, and extra-inning games happen. Sometimes a team needs to fly in an extra player overnight and then taxi them out afterward. But there's reasonable yo-yoing and then there's whatever you call this.

Take a look at Pruitt's transactions log this season, with a short minor-league stint on the injured list removed for our purposes.

March 16 - Optioned to Durham

April 23 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

April 24 - Optioned to Durham

April 25 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

April 28 - Optioned to Durham

May 1 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

May 2 - Optioned to Durham

May 8 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

May 18 - Optioned to Durham

June 8 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

June 9 - Optioned to Durham

June 20 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

June 22 - Optioned to Durham

July 2 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

July 4 - Optioned to Durham

Aug. 5 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

Aug. 13 - Optioned to Durham

Aug. 24 - Recalled to Tampa Bay

As you can see, Pruitt was seldom asked to hang around St. Petersburg for long. He'd come up, maybe pitch, maybe not, then head back to Durham. His current stretch, which will presumably extend through season's end, will be his longest of the year, at just over a month.

Some will remark that Pruitt should be thankful to be the Rays' designated on-call pitcher, or in position to appear in the majors at all. True, his career numbers (89 ERA+ in nearly 200 innings) are underwhelming. But that ignores how the constant shuffling seems certain to impact performance -- thus creating a negative feedback loop of sorts. To wit, consider what Pruitt said about the difficulties in preparing for his opponent when he's unsure where he'll be:

"Being here is awesome," Pruitt told The Athletic. "When you're in Durham, you prepare for who you're facing, whether that be Charlotte or Buffalo or whoever. You don't know when you're going to get called back up, so you don't know who you're going to prepare for."

And that's just part of the challenge facing pitchers who have options and aren't established as core pieces. The shift toward a bullpen-heavy strategy across the league necessitates that teams churn the tired portions of their bullpen, lest they lose a competitive advantage, resulting in more optional assignments and more players in transit on any given night.

The only real rule in place preventing teams from playing musical chairs with their bullpen all season long is the one stating an optioned player must spend 10 days on assignment after being optioned, saved for instances where the big-league team places someone on the injured list (or some other inactive list). There have been rumblings that the required assignment length may be extended to 15 ahead of next season, and that -- especially combined with the move to a 26-player roster -- seems like a step in the right direction.

Still, more rule changes might be required in the future to prevent stories like Pruitt's from becoming commonplace. Maybe the answer is to limit each player's amount of optional assignments (rather than capping them at three option years, with unlimited options allowed within those years); or to install an assignment bonus in every contract which would pay the player when they're farmed out; or to grant the players their big-league pay for the duration of the 10- or 15-day minimum, thus providing them with financial stability, if little else.

Whatever the case, teams will probably find a workaround. For instance, every spring you see clubs release then re-sign minor-league free-agent signings who would've received a bonus if the team had not interrupted their employment. The bonuses are trifling and navigating around them is a violation of the spirit of the clause yet it happens annually without shame.

Pruitt's story, then, isn't so much a revelation as it is the latest in a string of tales about how baseball teams view and treat their players.