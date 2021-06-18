Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro of the Durham Bulls underwent brain surgery last week and on Friday shared an update on his situation. The hurler had the surgery after being hit in the head by a line drive on July 3 during a Triple-A game against the Norfolk Tides.

Zombro said that his is "grateful" that the surgery went well. He's his entire statement:

"Unbelievably grateful to be in the situation I'm currently in with the incredible help from @DukeHospital & staff. To all of you that have showered my family and I with positive thoughts, I have no doubt that all of the prayer support kept God with me throughout that night, as I'm in a very fortunate position all things considered. The outpouring support and prayer has meant the world to Moriah and I, and I certainly believe you guys have well wished me to an enhanced recovery."

Zombro added, "To @raysbaseball and @durhambulls. I cannot thank you guys enough for treating me the way you have, as this is what makes our organization so special. In optimistic news: I've never been the fastest on the field so I may have gotten a boost after this surgery."

He went on to thank the entire baseball community for rallying behind him and said he cannot wait to get back on the field.

Zombro, 26, is recovering at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C. He spent five days in the intensive care unit and two additional days in the hospital after getting hit in the head. He was released on June 9. His recovery includes outpatient and occupational therapy.

Following the hit to the head, Zombro fell to the ground and looked like he was shaking. He was then taken off by stretcher and brought to the hospital.

Zombro signed with the Rays as an undrafted free agent in 2017.