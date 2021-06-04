Scary moment during Thursday night's game between the Triple-A Durham Bulls (Rays) and Norfolk Tides (Orioles). Bulls right-hander Tyler Zombro was hit in the head by a line drive from Tides catcher Brett Cumberland, and collapsed face-first to the ground and began convulsing. He was eventually carried off the field on a stretcher.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning and the Bulls later announced the game has been suspended, and will be resumed at a later date. Zombro was taken to a local hospital and neither the Bulls nor the Rays have provided an update on his health as of Thursday night.

Other minor league teams and players offered thoughts and well wishes for Zombro, as did former MLB pitcher Brandon McCarthy.

McCarthy was hit in the head by a line drive in Sept. 2012 and needed emergency surgery to relieve cranial pressure. He suffered an epidural hemorrhage, a brain contusion, and skull fractures.

Zombro, 26, signed with the Rays as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason University in 2017. He reached Triple-A in 2019 and allowed four runs in 11 1/3 innings this season going into Thursday's game.