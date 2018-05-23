Rays prospect Willy Adames celebrates big-league debut by homering off Chris Sale

Adames is considered the Rays' shortstop of the future

Earlier Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays brought up shortstop prospect Willy Adames from Triple-A Durham. Our Dayn Perry explained why it's likely to be a short stay.

Nevertheless, Adames is determined to make the most of his time in The Show. To wit, he hit his first big-league home run in his second career at-bat. Here's a look:

For those wondering, yes, Adames did the deed against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Homering off Sale is impressive enough, but Adames now owns a neat, if trivial achievement:

In 40 Triple-A games this season, Adames hit .311/.387/.466 with four home runs. He is considered baseball's 22nd-best prospect, per MLB.com.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES