Rays prospect Willy Adames celebrates big-league debut by homering off Chris Sale

Earlier Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays brought up shortstop prospect Willy Adames from Triple-A Durham. Our Dayn Perry explained why it's likely to be a short stay.

Nevertheless, Adames is determined to make the most of his time in The Show. To wit, he hit his first big-league home run in his second career at-bat. Here's a look:

This dude got here 30 minutes before first pitch. pic.twitter.com/FbNvZglqdX — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 23, 2018

For those wondering, yes, Adames did the deed against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Homering off Sale is impressive enough, but Adames now owns a neat, if trivial achievement:

Willy Adames is the first player whose first career MLB home run is off Chris Sale. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) May 23, 2018

In 40 Triple-A games this season, Adames hit .311/.387/.466 with four home runs. He is considered baseball's 22nd-best prospect, per MLB.com.