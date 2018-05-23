Rays prospect Willy Adames celebrates big-league debut by homering off Chris Sale
Adames is considered the Rays' shortstop of the future
Earlier Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays brought up shortstop prospect Willy Adames from Triple-A Durham. Our Dayn Perry explained why it's likely to be a short stay.
Nevertheless, Adames is determined to make the most of his time in The Show. To wit, he hit his first big-league home run in his second career at-bat. Here's a look:
For those wondering, yes, Adames did the deed against Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Homering off Sale is impressive enough, but Adames now owns a neat, if trivial achievement:
In 40 Triple-A games this season, Adames hit .311/.387/.466 with four home runs. He is considered baseball's 22nd-best prospect, per MLB.com.
