Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has been detained in Mexico and accused of attempting to take his daughter from his ex-wife, with whom she lives, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Arozarena has also been accused of assaulting his ex-wife's father. Passan notes that Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations is looking into the matter.

The Associated Press reported Arozarena was arrested and said Yucatan police confirmed to the AP that he was detained "for problems relating to his ex-partner."

The Rays issued the following statement on Tuesday: "We are aware of reports that Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico. We are gathering more information on this situation, and we have no further comment at this time."

Mexican media outlet Yucatan Ahora first reported details about the incident.

Arozarena, 25, was the breakout star of the MLB postseason in 2020. Despite having only played in 23 regular-season games for the Rays, he hit .377/.442/.831 with an all-time single postseason record 29 hits and 10 home runs during Tampa Bay's run to the World Series.