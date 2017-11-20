Rays release 2018 spring training schedule
Rays release 2018 spring training schedule
Get ready for some February baseball!
84 days until baseball is back.
Not that we’re counting or anything.
Spring training schedules for all 30 MLB teams were released on Monday afternoon, and for those already camped out in front of Charlotte Sports Park can mark their calendars for February 23. The Rays will have their first home game that day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Rays have not yet listed all the away games for spring training, and the television and radio broadcast schedule won’t be released until some time in January.
The final home game of spring training against the Detroit Tigers on March 27th will be played at Tropicana Field rather than Charlotte Sports Park.
Time to get excited!
84 days until pitchers & catchers... #RaysUp https://t.co/3accVoULVJ— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 20, 2017
For more information and a complete list of home games, visit the Rays spring training page.
