Tampa Bay Rays reliever Hunter Bigge was taken off the field on a stretcher after being hit by a foul ball during the seventh inning of Thursday's game with the Baltimore Orioles (BAL 4, TB 1). Bigge was leaning against the railing when Adley Rutschman yanked a foul ball into the dugout. Rays personnel immediately signaled for medical help.

Following the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash said Bigge is coherent and undergoing tests at the hospital, per the Tampa Bay Times. He was hit in the side of the face and never lost consciousness.

Bigge gave a thumbs up as he was stretchered out of the dugout and placed on a cart. Here is the incident:

Even with railings, players and team personnel in the dugout do occasionally get hit by foul balls. Willy Adames, then with the Milwaukee Brewers, was hospitalized after being hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout in May 2023. He avoided serious injury but still missed about two weeks.

Bigge, 27, is currently on the injured list with a lat strain. It is common for players on the injured list to remain with the team and be in the dugout during games. Tampa Bay acquired Bigge from the Chicago Cubs in the Isaac Paredes trade at last year's deadline. He has a career 2.51 ERA in 32 1/3 big-league innings.

The Rays are playing their home games this year at George M. Steinbrenner Field, spring training home of the New York Yankees, because Tropicana Field was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in October.