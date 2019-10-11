Rays' successful season ends with ALDS fight, but reality is about to set in this offseason

I really like the Moneyball movie. I know it messes up some aspects of the story and completely ignores the studs on that Oakland A's team (Miguel Tejada, Eric Chavez, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, Mark Mulder, etc.), but it's entertaining. Movies are meant to be entertaining. I don't care if they took a few liberties. At one point in Moneyball, Billy Beane (played by Brad Pitt) is talking to his scouting team and says, "there are rich teams, there are poor teams, then there's fifty feet of crap. Then there's us."

That's actually a lot more applicable to the Rays than the A's. The Rays are stuck in a tough market, in a lousy, poorly placed ballpark and simply don't have the resources that would seem necessary to compete. And yet, a lot of the time, they do. They did in 2019. They didn't win the big prize, but getting to the ALDS round from the American League East is quite the feat, especially by taking the mighty Astros to five games. They should be happy with the season that was (granting that it's probably too soon at this juncture to be happy just yet).

Now, the reality of their market situation sets in. Looking at their salaries and contracts page, something really jumps out. Due to some arbitration raises, the Rays' estimated opening day payroll with this roster is over $90 million. The Rays have never had an opening day payroll of higher than $76.87 million (2014). They opened this season at just a touch over $60 million.

I cannot for the life of me see them raising their payroll around $30 million, and it's hard to see them going higher than ever before.

So that means a tough reality sets in. This was one of the Rays' best teams ever and they're likely gonna have to trim it.

They'll lose Avisail Garcia and Travis d'Arnaud to free agency. They can non-tender Mike Zunino, Jesus Aguilar, Matt Duffy, Guillermo Heredia and Daniel Robertson. Probably Chaz Roe, too. I'm not sure if all those guys were gonna make $15 million combined in arbitration so it's possible other players have to go.

The viable options are gonna be tough to swallow for Rays fans.

Tommy Pham is two arbitration years away from free agency and is coming off the second-best year of his career. He's surely due a big bump from the $4.1 million he made this season and he'll have value on the trade market. The Rays front office is smart enough that they'll likely be able to turn him into something useful, but isn't it depressing they have to consider this?

Charlie Morton is due $15 million with a vesting option for 2021 and he's one of the best pitchers in the majors. A contender (a return to Houston?) would certainly give up something of value for him. Dealing him along with all those non-tenders above would probably give the Rays breathing room to add a cheap free agent they like, too.

Blake Snell just signed that extension last offseason and only made $1.6 million this year. It goes up every year from here on out and I have to believe that was done by design to give them flexibility to trade him at some point. He doesn't have a no-trade clause. I'm not sure if the timing is right after his 2019, but he still has such great upside as we saw with the Cy Young in 2018 and lots of teams are starved for rotation help.

Hey, I could be wrong. Maybe ownership is going to Tampa's front office and saying they are allowed to run the highest payroll in franchise history by a huge margin. Do you really think that's going to happen, though?

It's a shame this is the discussion after the season the Rays had, but such is reality -- a reality similar to what was fictionally portrayed by Brad Pitt in Moneyball. Maybe next year's Island of Misfit Toys will be even better? The Rays have shocked us before.