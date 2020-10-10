The Tampa Bay Rays went out of their way to really rub in their ALDS win over the New York Yankees on Friday. As the celebrations took place after defeating their division rivals 2-1 in Game 5 (box score) on the field, they added an additional parting shot with the playing of "New York, New York."

The Yankees play the famous Frank Sinatra song following victories at Yankees Stadium. James Wagner of the New York Times posted a video on Twitter of the Tampa Bay team reveling in the music at Petco Park in San Diego.

It didn't stop there. As the celebrations continued, another famous song about New York came on the speakers: "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys. While not used in an official capacity for the Yankees, it's the most notable modern song about the city, so the intended mockery still works.

As one might expect, there was less happiness among the losing side. Manager Aaron Boone called the result "awful" and added "the ending is cruel." American League home run champ Luke Voit said, "I hate this feeling. It sucks." Relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, who gave up the go-ahead home run to Mike Brosseau in the bottom of the eighth, called it "frustrating." All this was said as tunes about the city they play in blasted on the field, though Aaron Judge said that no one on the Yankees heard it.

The Rays eventually did move on from the mocking playlist and switched to celebrating what they had really accomplished that evening: a spot in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. They are just four wins away from a World Series berth, and the time between now and the start of the next series will require intense focus and preparation. But before they have to delve into all that, there's some time to dance.