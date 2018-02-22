Rays top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell suffers an arm injury in spring training
Honeywell is considered a top 15 prospect overall in baseball
The whirlwind spring training for the Tampa Bay Rays took another turn on Thursday, with top pitching prospect Brent Honeywell apparently injuring his throwing arm. The eyewitness account:
Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Honeywell has a forearm strain and will be further evaluated.
Uh oh.
As we die-hard baseball fans know, "forearm strain" is often the initial reported issue when a player has torn his UCL, which leads to Tommy John surgery. It's important to note that this doesn't mean it's the case every single time. Honeywell could definitely just have a mild muscle strain and fully recover before the season starts. It's just scary to see those words in this day and age.
Honeywell, 22, was 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings last season between Double-A (two starts) and Triple-A (24 starts). The expectation is that he'd start the season in Triple-A this time around but eventually make his trip to the big-league club. Most major outlets have Honeywell as a top-15 prospect in baseball entering the season and the Rays' top pitching prospect.
Earlier this spring, Honeywell traded barbs with established Rays staff ace Chris Archer.
In the following days, the Rays traded Jake Odorizzi and Steven Souza while designating Corey Dickerson for assignment. After the Souza trade, Honeywell not-so-cryptically tweeted this:
So, yes, it's been quite the spring in Rays camp and it's just over a week old.
Hopefully Honeywell isn't seriously injured. He's an incredible talent and seeing young players go down is always bad for business.
