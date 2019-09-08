Rays' Tyler Glasnow returns from injured list; strikes out five, allows homer in two-inning appearance

The Tampa Bay Rays entered Sunday sitting in the top American League wild-card spot, one game up on the Athletics and 2 1/2 games up on the Indians, and they welcomed back an important piece of the pitching staff. Righty Tyler Glasnow was activated off the injured list and started Sunday afternoon's series finale with the Blue Jays (GameTracker).

It didn't take Glasnow long to impress either. He retired the side in order with three strikeouts in the first inning and hit 100 mph with his fastball three times. Glasnow was overpowering.

Guess who's back, back again

Glasnow's back, tell a friend pic.twitter.com/LQpqZEUMzb — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 8, 2019

The second inning did not go quite as well. Glasnow walked Vlad Guerrero Jr. before giving up a two-run bomb to Randal Grichuk. He finished his outing with two runs allowed in two innings, and averaged 97.6 mph with his heater.

View Profile Tyler Glasnow TB • SP • 20 Sept. 8 vs. Blue Jays IP 2 H 1 R 2 ER 2 BB 2 K 5 HR 1 Pitches 41

Glasnow had been sidelined since May with a forearm strain. He did not require Tommy John surgery but did suffer a setback in June, which slowed his rehab progress. Without the setback, Glasnow might've been able to return around the All-Star break. If nothing else, Sunday's velocity indicates Glasnow feels good and is strong physically.

Prior to his injury Glasnow made eight starts and threw 48 1/3 innings with a 1.86 ERA and 55 strikeouts. His heater averaged 97.4 mph. Walks had always held Glasnow back (5.0 BB/9 from 2016-18), but he was able to cut his walk rate down to 1.7 BB/9 this season before the injury. That put him in the very early Cy Young conversation.

As Sunday's outing indicates, Glasnow will not return as a full-fledged starting pitcher. The 26-year-old tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two Triple-A rehab appearances, and stretched his pitch count up to 33. He threw 41 pitches Sunday and will be used as an opener and possible bullpen arm the rest of the way, and give the team two innings or so each time out.

"I'm excited. I feel good. I feel healthy, just ready to go out and contribute," Glasnow told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday. "... If they want me to throw in the back end of the bullpen, I'll do that too. Down the line, I don't know what they're going to want to do."

The Rays are currently without reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell -- Snell made his first Triple-A rehab outing Saturday night -- and righty Yonny Chirinos. Lefty Ryan Yarbrough has been outstanding the last few weeks. Otherwise Tampa has been getting by with spot starters, openers, and Charlie Morton.

At 85-59, the Rays have the fourth best record in the American League, and chances are the wild-card race will go right down to the final week of the season. Glasnow might only be able to give the team 10 innings or so the rest of the way, but every little bit helps.