The American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays continues Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. The Rays have ridden their deep and powerful pitching staff to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. They'll try to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in Game 3.

Let's check out the pertinent details for Game 3.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS app

Odds: HOU -105; TB -105; O/U: 8.5

Pitchers: LHP Ryan Yarbrough vs. RHP Jose Urquidy

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

If nothing else, the Astros can take solace in the fact they've had plenty of chances against the Rays in the first two games of the series. They've had traffic on the bases, including loading the bases twice against Rays relief ace Nick Anderson in the ninth inning of Game 2, but they're 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position in the series. Houston is too talented for that continue, right? I think so. Eventually that big hit will come.

Rather than pair Yarbrough with an opener in Game 3, the Rays will start the lefty outright, mostly because their bullpen is pretty taxed. They've relied heavily on their top relievers the last few days and sidewinding righty Ryan Thompson has pitched three times in the last four days. Yarbrough is not overpowering and no opener gives the right-handed heavy top of the Astros lineup a chance to jump on him early.

Prediction

The Rays hold a 2-0 series lead but the two games were closer than that may lead you to believe. I have a hard time thinking the Astros will go away quietly, so I'm picking them for Game 3. Someone is going to get The Big Hit eventually and the floodgates will open. My money's on George Springer getting that hit. He always seems to come through in October.