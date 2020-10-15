The American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays continues Thursday with Game 5, thanks to the Astros extending the series with their Game 4 victory. The Rays are still in the proverbial driver's seat here, holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Let's check out the pertinent details for Game 5.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 | Time: 5;07 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park (San Diego)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS app

Odds: TBD

Pitchers: TBD vs. TBD

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Rays were in control throughout most of the first three games of the series, but in Game 4, the Astros finally responded. A Randy Arozarena two-run shot tied the game, but the Astros jumped right back with a two-run homer from George Springer. They held on, even despite a Rays' rally in the ninth. The Rays are still fully in control of this series, needing to win just one of the final three games of the seven-game set.

After Game 4, the Rays said they were still deciding on a Game 5 starter. The guess here is it'll be lefty Josh Fleming. He was 5-0 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings in the regular season. He's on the ALCS roster but hasn't been used yet this postseason. They can have a short leash and their big-time relievers aren't really overworked.

As for the Astros, we don't even have a guess. It looks like a bullpen game. Dusty Baker said after Game 4 that the Game 5 starter will not be Framber Valdez or Lance McCullers.

Prediction

The Astros' pitching is really up against it. The team did well to get out of this series without a sweep, but they really needed to grab one of the first three games to have a shot in this series. The Rays close it down.