Rays vs. Athletics odds, line: 2019 AL Wild Card Game picks, predictions from advanced model

Teams that have been on fire down the stretch meet in the 2019 AL Wild Card Game when the Oakland Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays (96-66), who finished second in the AL East and seven games behind the New York Yankees, posted their second straight 90-plus win season. The Athletics (97-65), second in the AL West and 10 games behind the Houston Astros, are making their second straight postseason appearance. Wednesday's AL Wild Card Game 2019 is set for 8:09 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. The latest Athletics vs. Rays odds show Oakland favored at -133 on the money line (risk $133 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Rays vs. Athletics picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Oakland, which went 18-8 in September, finished the regular season with a 52-29 mark at home. The Athletics lead the all-time series 109-76, including a 60-32 advantage at Oakland. The A's, who are making their 28th playoff appearance, are 6-4 in their last 10 games overall and 7-3 in their last 10 home games.

First baseman Matt Olson has been red-hot at the plate, going 5-for-16 with a home run and three RBIs over the past four games. He has also hit Tampa Bay pitching well this season, going 7-for-22 with three home runs and five RBIs. Shortstop Marcus Semien has hits in seven of the past 10 games.

That's because the Rays have had success against the A's this season, going 2-2 at Oakland. In fact, Tampa Bay is 6-4 in its last 10 games at RingCentral Coliseum and was 48-33 on the road this year. The Rays have also won two of the past three season series against Oakland.

Right-hander Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA) will get the start for the Rays, who are making their first postseason appearance since 2013. Morton has allowed just one run over 13 1/3 innings against the Athletics in two starts this season and has a career 2.97 ERA against Oakland.

