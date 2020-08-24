Watch Now: Jose Abreu's Record Setting Weekend ( 1:25 )

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to take three of four as they conclude a weekend wrap-around series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Tampa Bay has dominated the series this season, winning six of nine games, including four of six at home. The Rays have been especially good on their home field in 2020, going 10-4. Both teams having been playing well of late with Tampa Bay winning eight of 10 and Toronto going 6-4 during that same stretch.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Rays lead the all-time series 217-182, including a 123-78 mark at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay is the -213 favorite on the money line in the latest Blue Jays vs. Rays odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rays vs. Blue Jays picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Blue Jays vs. Rays money line: Toronto +193, Tampa Bay -213

Blue Jays vs. Rays run line: Tampa Bay -1.5

Blue Jays vs. Rays over-under: 8.5 runs

TOR: Despite losing two in a row, has won six of eight

TB: 2B Brandon Lowe is fourth in MLB with a 1.095 OPS

Why you should back the Rays

Left-hander Blake Snell (2-0, 3.00 ERA) makes the start for Tampa Bay after allowing three runs over five innings in a winning effort over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Snell has a 2.08 ERA in three August starts and has not allowed more than four hits in any outing this season. Snell has a no-decision against the Blue Jays this year, allowing three hits, two walks and no runs, while striking out five in two innings on July 26.

Offensively, Lowe has been red hot over the past 12 games, including hits in 10 of them. In that stretch, he has had two three-hit games and two two-hit performances, while homering six times and driving in 15 runs. In nine games this season against the Blue Jays, Lowe is hitting .382 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and nine RBIs.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays will look to get back on track as they to stay close to the second-place New York Yankees, which they trails by 3 ½ games, in an effort to qualify for the expanded playoffs. Right-hander Tanner Roark (2-1, 4.76 ERA) takes the mound for the Blue Jays. He is coming off a win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday after allowing nine hits, two runs – one earned – while walking one and striking out five in five innings.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (.296) has been on fire at the plate and has hits in five straight games. On Sunday, Hernandez homered and walked three times. He stole two bases and scored two runs. He is 6-for-15 (.400) with three homers and four RBIs during that stretch. For the season, he has homered 10 times.

