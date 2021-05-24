The Tampa Bay Rays go for the wrap-around four-game series sweep when they take on the host Toronto Blue Jays in a key American League East Division matchup on Monday. The Rays (29-19), who are tied for first in the division with the Boston Red Sox, have won 10 in a row. Tampa Bay rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning on Sunday, scoring four times for a 6-4 victory. The Blue Jays (23-22), who are fourth in the AL East, have lost five in a row.

First pitch from TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. The Rays lead the all-time series 223-185, although Toronto holds a 104-97 edge in home games. Tampa Bay is a -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Blue Jays odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10.5.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Blue Jays vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Blue Jays money line: Tampa Bay -121, Toronto +110

Rays vs. Blue Jays run line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+120)

Rays vs. Blue Jays over-under: 10.5 runs

TB: The Rays are 7-0 in their last seven road games against a team with a winning record

TOR: The Blue Jays are 10-4 in their last 14 Monday games

Why you should back the Rays

Tampa Bay will send left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.24 ERA) to the mound. In his last outing, he allowed six runs -- three earned -- in six innings on Wednesday in Baltimore. In 13 career games against Toronto, including five starts, Yarbrough is 6-1 with a 2.21 ERA. This season, he has flourished when pitching multiple innings after an opener, going 2-0, 1.00 ERA in four games. He is 0-3 with a 6.28 ERA in five starts, however.

Offensively, the Rays have been on a roll, averaging 7.4 runs over the last five games. Outfielder Manuel Margot has been red hot and has an eight-game hitting streak. He is 12-for-37 (.324) with two doubles, one homer and eight RBIs during that stretch. In Sunday's win over the Blue Jays, he was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. For the season, he is hitting .247 with four homers and 25 RBIs.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Right-hander Ross Stripling (0-3, 7.20 ERA) gets the start for Toronto. Despite getting hit hard in his last start against Boston, giving up six earned runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, he had been pitching well of late. At Atlanta on May 13, he allowed just two earned runs on four hits in five innings of work. He walked one, while striking out nine. He has fared well in limited action against the Rays. In six innings over three appearances, Stripling has not allowed a run, while allowing five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays' offense, batting .331 with 13 homers, 36 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He has hits in nine of the past 10 games, including three multi-hit performances. During that stretch, he is 16-for-41 (.390) with four doubles, five homers and 10 RBIs. In 29 career games against the Rays, he is batting .252 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

