Rays vs. Blue Jays odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 27 from model on 27-10 roll

Despite the fact that their market size forces them to constantly reinvent themselves, the Tampa Bay Rays have done a good job the last two years of keeping themselves competitive in a division with two financial giants going at each other. The Rays (59-47) will take on one of the division's bottom-dwellers on Saturday when they go head-to-head with the Toronto Blue Jays (39-66) at 3:07 p.m. ET. A series with one of those aforementioned giants, the Boston Red Sox, looms early next week. Tampa Bay is expected to have a bullpen day while Toronto will give Ryan Borucki his second start of the year. Tampa Bay is the -138 favorite on the money line and the over-under is set at 9.5 according to the latest Rays vs. Blue Jays odds.

The model knows that the Rays can still put together a solid lineup despite being ravaged by injuries. Starters like Brandon Lowe, Yandy Diaz and Kevin Kiermaier are all on the injured list right now and the pitching staff is without Blake Snell, Ryne Stanek, Tyler Glasnow and Jose Alvarado, but the Rays are still in second in the AL East and locking down a wild-card spot.

That's because Tommy Pham, Austin Meadows, Travis d'Arnaud, Nate Lowe and Mike Brosseau are all still around and they've all posted an OPS of .800 or higher so far this season. The Rays are also best in the American League with a 3.44 team ERA and they've won six of seven against the Blue Jays so far this season.

But just because Tampa Bay has the statistical advantage over Toronto in several areas does not mean it is the best value on the Rays vs. Blue Jays money line.

Borucki is coming back from elbow discomfort during the spring and made four rehab starts before his return on July 22. And while that start didn't go as planned (two earned runs over 4.2 innings), Borucki's strong rookie season in 2018 (3.87 ERA over 97.2 innings) showed he is capable of locating and inducing soft contact. Borucki made three starts against Tampa Bay last season and the current Rays roster has a combined OPS of just .562 against him.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have also had a pretty reliable bullpen led by Ken Giles. The 28-year-old closer has posted a 1.59 ERA this season with 14 saves and 58 strikeouts over 34 innings and Toronto is sixth in the American League with a team bullpen ERA of 4.20 despite having thrown the third-most innings of any bullpen in the AL.

