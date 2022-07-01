AL East foes Toronto and Tampa will square off in the second game of their series on Friday afternoon. Toronto picked up a 4-1 victory in the first matchup between these two teams. Corey Kluber (3-4, 3.45 ERA) will be starting for the Rays, while Jose Berrios (5-4, 5.86) gets the nod for the Blue Jays.

The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from the Rogers Centre. Toronto is the -145 money line favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Blue Jays odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +122 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Blue Jays money line: Toronto -145, Tampa Bay +122

Rays vs. Blue Jays run-line: Tampa Bay +1.5 (-160)

Rays vs. Blue Jays over-under: 9 runs

TB: Rays are 27-12 in their last 39 during game two of a series



TOR: Blue Jays are 4-1 in their last five home games

Why you should back the Blue Jays



First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a pure and smooth batter who has terrific patience and owns great pitch recognition skills. The 2021 All-Star makes consistent contact with home-run power as Guerrero Jr. is tied for 11th in the MLB in home runs (18) and tied for 21st in RBI (46). On June 28, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk is a natural hitter with an effortless swing. Kirk offers athleticism behind the plate with an above-average throwing arm. The 23-year-old has a direct and compact swing that's generated a .925 OPS. He leads the team in batting average (.319) with 10 homers and 31 runs were driven in.

Why you should back the Rays

First baseman Ji-Man Choi is a patient hitter who has the awareness and discipline to draw plenty of walks. Choi has solid home-run power, can hit the ball into any part of the field and get on base with consistency. He ranks third on the team in home runs (six) but is first in RBI (35).

Third baseman Yandy Diaz is a quality defender and batter for Tampa Bay. Diaz has the patience and awareness of the strike zone to draw his fair share of walks. The 30-year-old is hitting .271 along with three home runs and 15 RBI. Diaz seems to be in a rhythm, logging two-plus hits in three of his last four games.

