The Tampa Bay Rays (29-21) and the Texas Rangers (24-25) round out their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Tampa Bay finally bounced back after dropping the first two matchups of the series as on Wednesday, the Rays beat the Rangers 4-3 in extra innings. Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.03 ERA) is starting for Tampa Bay, while Taylor Hearn (3-3, 5.36 ERA) is on the mound for Texas.

The first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Tampa Bay is the -135 money line favorite (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Rangers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Texas is a +115 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rangers vs. Rays picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Rays vs. Rangers money line: Tampa Bay -135, Texas +115

Rays vs. Rangers run-line: Texas +1.5 (-150)

Rays vs. Rangers over-under: 8.5 runs

TB: Over is 5-1-1 in Rays' last seven games as a road favorite

TEX: Rangers are 6-0 in their last six games as a home underdog



Why you should back the Rangers

First baseman Nate Lowe is a patient hitter with good recognition skills as he has some home run power and solid run-producing qualities. The 26-year-old has a batting average of .264 with four home runs and 17 RBI. Lowe has upside as a hitter and logged two-plus hits in three of his last five games.

Shortstop Corey Seager is a big-time slugger with terrific power. Seager is also a great athlete who plays sound defense in the infield for the Rangers. The two-time All-Star is aggressive at the plate and he is tied for 12th in the majors in home runs (11) along with 24 RBI.

Why you should back the Rays

Right fielder Manuel Margot is an all-around weapon who owns great hands and bat speed with the ability to consistently drive runs in. The 27-year-old has the speed and the defensive awareness to cover lots of ground in the outfield. Margot's batting average is .314 with three home runs and 23 RBI.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena is extremely quick on the field and is a constant threat to steal bases. Arozarena also takes advantage of his speed on the defensive end and has a good reaction time. The 2021 AL Rookie of the Year has been a solid hitter with a batting average of .258 with 21 runs batted in.

