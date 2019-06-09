Rays vs. Red Sox odds, line: MLB picks, June 9 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays look to continue their winning ways as they try to secure the series win against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Rays (39-24), tied for first with New York in the American League East Division, have won four of five and 12 of the last 16, while the Red Sox (34-31), third in the AL East, are 5-3 in June but just 5-5 over their past 10 games. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The teams have split eight games this season, with Tampa Bay going 4-1 at Fenway Park. The latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds show Tampa Bay at -109 on the money line (risk $109 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rays vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Left-hander Blake Snell (3-5, 3.68 ERA) gets the start for Tampa Bay. He will look to rebound from his last outing when he allowed six earned runs against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. Snell, last year's AL Cy Young Award winner, has not won since May 6, but did have a solid outing May 29 vs. Toronto, giving up six hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out five in six innings of work in a no-decision. The Rays would later win, 4-3.

Outfielder Austin Meadows (.346) has been scalding the baseball and has an eight-game hitting streak. He also has four multi-hit games over the past 10 and is 4-for-13 with a double in the series. Second baseman Brandon Lowe (.281) is 4-for-8 with a double and two RBIs in the series, while third baseman Yandy Diaz (.255) was 3-for-9 in Saturday's doubleheader, including an RBI.

That's because the Red Sox have owned the Rays over the years, including a 218-163 edge in the all-time series, including 118-73 in games played at Fenway Park. Boston has won the last three season series and holds a 12-6-3 edge in season series played against the Rays all-time. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (6-3, 4.88 ERA) takes the mound for Boston. He picked up the win in Kansas City on Tuesday after working 5 1/3 innings and allowing six hits and two earned runs. Rodriguez is 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Outfielder Mookie Betts had the hot bat in a Game 2 win on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and one walk. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.295) has hit in six of the past nine games, including a stretch of seven games where he was 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles, two homers and four RBIs, while second baseman Brock Holt (.283) continues to tear it up and has hits in eight of his last nine games, going 12-for-30 (.400) with two doubles and five RBIs during that span.

