An interleague matchup has the Tampa Bay Rays (45-37) traveling to play the Cincinnati Reds (29-54) on Friday night. Tampa Bay heads into this matchup on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, Cincinnati avoided getting swept and secured a 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Shane McClanahan (9-3, 1.74 ERA) will be starting for Tampa Bay. Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.09 ERA) is on the mound for Cincinnati in this battle of aces.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is the -175 money-line favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cincinnati is a +148 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Reds vs. Rays picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 271-232 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning well over $500 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Reds, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Rays:

Rays vs. Reds money line: Tampa Bay -175, Cincinnati +148

Rays vs. Reds run line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+105)

Rays vs. Reds over-under: 7.5 runs

TB: Rays are 5-1 in their last six overall

CIN: Under is 6-0 in the Reds' last six interleague games

Rays vs. Reds: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Rays

Shortstop Wander Franco is a remarkable athlete with elite bat speed/control. Franco is a switch hitter with a compact swing. The 21-year-old has solid agility and arm talent to make quick reads in the infield. Franco is batting .261 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. He heads into this contest on a nine-game hit streak.

Left fielder Randy Arozarena is an agile and fast playmaker. Arozarena uses his speed to his advantage offensively and defensively. The 27-year-old owns a line-drive swing that has driven in runs all season. Arozarena's batting average is .258 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs. He is also fifth in the league in stolen bases (18).

Why you should back the Reds

Third baseman Brandon Drury is a run-producing threat with an excellent bat. Drury plays solid defense and owns a strong throwing arm from the corner. The 29-year-old is hoping to continue his stellar play. Drury leads the team in home runs (17), RBIs (47) and hits (74). On July 6, he went 2-for-4 with two singles and one run scored.

Shortstop Kyle Farmer recently returned from a hand injury and is looking to knock off some rust. Farmer is a smooth defender who has a nice arm. He delivers the ball with accuracy and velocity. The 31-year-old has displayed run-producing abilities. Farmer is first on the team in batting average (.271) and second in RBIs (40).

How to make Reds vs. Rays picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.4 total runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rays vs. Reds? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Red Sox vs. Yankees you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.