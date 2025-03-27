Major League Baseball's new regular season officially got underway last week, when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs played two games in Tokyo, Japan. The rest of the league will join the party beginning on Thursday, when the league celebrates its official "Opening Day" festivities. Not every single club will begin regular season play on Thursday, however.

The Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays, for example, will get their seasons underway a day later, on Friday, Mar. 28.

Rays vs. Rockies

Date: Friday, March 28 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Steinbrenner Field (Tampa)

Live stream: fubo (Try for free), MLB.TV, Rockies.TV TV: FanDuel Sports Sun

Probable pitchers: RHP Ryan Pepiot vs. LHP Kyle Freeland

Odds: TBR +100; COL -120; over/under: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Rays: The Rays fell short of the postseason last year for the first time since 2018. To make matters worse, their home stadium, Tropicana Field, was damaged in a hurricane. As such, the Rays will have to play their home games at Steinbrenner Field, home of the Yankees' Florida State League affiliate. The Rays made a few notable additions over the winter, adding Danny Jansen and Ha-Seong Kim (who is injured and will miss the onset of the season) to their roster.

Rockies: The Rockies have not finished at .500 or better since 2018, when they made their most recent postseason appearance. Colorado has lost 100 or more games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. The Rockies will attempt to avoid the hat trick, but it'll come after a winter that saw them add only Thairo Estrada (who is already out for 4-8 weeks with a broken wrist suffered during spring training), Kyle Farmer, and Scott Alexander as big-league free agents.