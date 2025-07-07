The Tampa Bay Rays continue their road trip with the first of a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Tampa Bay defeated Minnesota 7-5 on Sunday, while Detroit downed Cleveland 7-2 in 10 innings. The Rays (49-41), tied for second in the American League East, are 21-16 on the road this season. The Tigers (57-34), first in the AL Central, are 30-14 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers have won six of the last nine meetings with the Rays. Tampa Bay is a -132 favorite on the money line (risk $132 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rays vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Rays.

Rays vs. Tigers money line Tampa Bay -132, Detroit +109 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rays vs. Tigers over/under 9 runs Rays vs. Tigers run line Tampa Bay -1.5 (+128)

Why the Rays can win

Tampa Bay is expected to start right-handed pitcher Shane Baz (8-3, 4.33 ERA). Baz has been dominant of late, registering six or more strikeouts in each of his last four outings. In 17 starts in 2025, he has pitched 97.2 innings, allowing 86 hits, 47 earned runs and 36 walks, while striking out 97. He received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, pitching seven innings and allowing seven hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out 11.

First baseman Jonathan Aranda has been red hot of late. He was 3-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins. He doubled in Saturday's 6-5 loss at Minnesota. In 85 games this season, Aranda is hitting .320 with 17 doubles, 10 homers and 47 RBI. In six games against Detroit in his career, he has doubled twice and scored three runs.

Why the Tigers can win

Helping power the offense is left fielder Riley Greene. The 2019 first-round pick by the Tigers is hitting .286 with 21 doubles, 22 homers and 71 RBI. He hit a two-run homer on Sunday. He was 2-for-5 in an 11-2 win over Washington in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Third baseman Zach McKinstry is also having a solid season at the plate. In 82 games, he is hitting .285 with 12 doubles, eight triples, six homers and 26 RBI. In the Game 1 win over the Nationals on Wednesday, he was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. He was 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 2-1 win at Cleveland on Friday. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Rays vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs.

So who wins Rays vs. Tigers, and which side of the money line has all the value?