The Detroit Tigers look to complete the three-game series sweep when they battle the Tampa Bay Rays in a key American League matchup on Wednesday. Detroit won 5-1 on Monday and 4-2 on Tuesday. The Rays (49-43), who are third in the American League East, are 21-18 on the road this season. The Tigers (59-34), first in the AL Central, are 32-14 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 5:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers have won seven of the last 10 meetings with the Rays. Detroitis a -150 favorite on the money line (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Rays vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Rays vs. Tigers money line Tampa Bay +125, Detroit -150 at DraftKings Sportsbook Rays vs. Tigers over/under 8.5 runs Rays vs. Tigers run line Detroit -1.5 (+145) Rays vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Rays vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Tigers can win

Detroit is expected to send right-hander Reese Olson (4-3, 2.89 ERA) to the mound. In 10 starts this season, he has pitched 53 innings, allowing 44 hits, 17 earned runs and 20 walks with 54 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in his last outing, a 2-1 win at Cleveland on Friday. In that game, he pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six hits, one earned run and one walk with three strikeouts.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is among the offensive weapons for the Tigers. In 80 games this season, he is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, nine homers and 44 RBI. He was 1-for-4 in Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay. In an 11-7 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday, he was 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

Why the Rays can win

Right-hander Zack Littell (7-7, 3.50 ERA) is expected to get the start for Tampa Bay. In 18 starts this season, he has logged 110.2 innings pitched, allowing 103 hits, 43 earned runs and 15 walks with 76 strikeouts. He received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss at Minnesota on Friday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks with five strikeouts.

First baseman Jonathan Aranda has been red hot in the series. In Tuesday's loss to the Tigers, he was 2-for-4 with a double and home run. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's defeat. In 87 games this season, he is hitting .321 with 18 doubles, 11 homers and 49 RBI.

How to make Rays vs. Tigers picks

