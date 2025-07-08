The Detroit Tigers (58-34) match up against the Tampa Bay Rays (49-42) in an AL battle on Tuesday. The Tigers are rolling, winning four straight games. Detroit defeated the Rays 5-1 in Monday's collision. Tampa Bay has dropped three of its last four contests. Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.84 ERA) gets the start for Detroit. Ryan Pepiot (6-6, 3.34 ERA) is on the mound for Tampa Bay.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -123 favorite (risk $123 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Tigers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +101 underdog (risk $100 to win $101). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Rays vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 16 of the 2025 MLB season 45-38 on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 28 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few.

Here are the model's three best bets for Rays vs. Tigers on Tuesday:

Riley Greene Over 0.5 hits (-185)

Zach McKinstry Over 0.5 hits (-195)

Ryan Pepiot Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Riley Greene Over 0.5 hits (-185)

Greene enters this game leading the Tigers in batting average (.285), home runs (22), RBI (72) and hits (99). He's posted a hit in eight of his last nine outings against Tampa Bay. On Monday, Greene went 1-of-4 with a base hit.

Bruce Marshall has returned more than 12 units on his last 102 MLB run-line picks. Get his best bet for Tuesday's MLB action at SportsLine right here.

Zach McKinstry Over 0.5 Hits (-195)

McKinstry owns a .285 average with seven dingers and 27 RBI. The 30-year-old has posted a hit in four of his seven games this month, including 1-of-4 and a solo home run in his last outing. He's gone over 0.5 hits in six of his last 10 games.

Ryan Pepiot Over 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Pepiot has recorded 101 strikeouts this season. The 27-year-old has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games, which saw him toss nine K's in his previous start on July 2 against the Oakland Athletics. SportsLine's model projects him to throw 5.7 strikeouts. New users can use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins.