Rays vs. Twins odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 1 from projection model on 21-7 run

The Minnesota Twins look to stay hot when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the third of a four-game series on Saturday. The Twins (38-18), first in the American League Central Division, have won eight of 10 and 13 of 16, while the Rays (35-20), second in the AL East, have won eight of 10 and had a six-game win streak snapped on Friday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla. The teams have split the first two games of the series. The latest Rays vs. Twins odds show Minnesota at -104 on the money line (risk $104 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.

The Rays have dominated the Twins of late and lead the all-time series 81-76, including a 42-34 edge in games played in Tampa. Right-hander Yonny Chirinos (6-1, 2.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Rays. In five starts this season, he is 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA over 30 1/3 innings of work. In 11 games, he has allowed 38 hits, 20 runs – 18 earned – nine home runs, 10 walks while striking out 42 in 55 2/3 innings.

Outfielder Tommy Pham (.305) has been red hot with five multiple-hit games over the past eight, going 14-for-31 (.452) with four doubles, two homers and six RBIs in that span. Outfielder Avisail Garcia (.301) has hit in four straight and in nine of 10. He has two doubles, three homers and eight RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Tampa Bay has had success against Minnesota does not mean it is the best value on the Twins vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Twins have the best record in baseball after going 21-8 in May. They will send right-hander Kyle Gibson (5-2, 4.08 ERA) to the mound. He has struggled with one bad inning in several of his starts this season, but that wasn't the case in his last outing against the Chicago White Sox. In that game, he struck out nine and allowed only one run on five hits in seven innings.

Statistically, the Twins are tops in baseball in several offensive categories, including slugging percentage (.511), runs scored (332), home runs (106), total bases (979) and RBIs (319). Shortstop Jorge Polanco (.338), who has a three-game hitting streak, has five multi-hit games over the past nine. He is 11-for-31 (.355) with four doubles, one homer and six RBIs during that stretch. Right fielder Max Kepler (.268) has had seven multi-hit games over the past 11, going 18-for-47 (.383) with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs during that stretch.

