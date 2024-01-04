Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN. The arrest stems from Franco's failure to appear at summons last week -- an important distinction since it means Franco was not detained as a result of an advancement in the ongoing investigation into his alleged inappropriate relationships with multiple minors. Franco and new attorneys Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación and Juan Francisco Rodríguez Consoró met with prosecutors on Monday morning to address those accusations.

On Wednesday, prosecutors delivered evidence to a judge, who is expected to issue a ruling on the next steps Friday, reports the Associated Press.

Here are more details, via the Associated Press:

Dominican prosecutors on Wednesday accused Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering following allegations that the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a minor whose mother also faces the same charges. Prosecutors requested that a judge hold Franco on an $86,000 bond, bar him from leaving the Dominican Republic and place him under house arrest. They noted the money laundering charges stems from allegations that Franco made payments to the minor's mother.

The judge's options include releasing Franco on bond, temporarily arresting him, preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic, or requiring him appear regularly until the investigation or a trial has ended, according to the AP. Franco currently remains in jail, per the report.

The Rays issued no comment to the Tampa Bay Times when asked about the Monday's developments.

ESPN reported last week that at least two people have "filed legal action" against Franco, and that a third had accused him of improper behavior without yet seeking legal action. Dominican authorities and MLB have continued to investigate the allegations made against him.

Franco, 22, was placed on Major League Baseball's Restricted List in August after he was first accused of the improper relationship on social media. Franco continued to be paid for the rest of the season despite not appearing in a game since Aug. 12. The Rays, in what amounted to a paper move, activated him to the 40-player roster at the beginning of the offseason.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays said in a statement in August. "Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

Franco signed an 11-year extension worth $182 million with the Rays in November 2021. He made the MLB All-Star Game this past summer.