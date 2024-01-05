Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is awaiting a ruling from a judge on Friday after being arrested Monday in his native Dominican Republic, per the Associated Press. On Wednesday, prosecutors delivered some 600 pages of evidence to the judge that reportedly allege the MLB All-Star had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and at the same time provided the girl's mother with cash payments and a car in exchange for her consenting to the relationship with her daughter. Prosecutors accused Franco of "commercial sexual exploitation" and money laundering.

The judge's options for his Friday ruling include releasing the 22-year-old Franco on bond, temporarily arresting him, preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic, or requiring him appear regularly until the investigation or a trial has ended, according to the AP. Franco has remained in jail since being arrested on Monday, per the report.

The arrest stemmed from Franco's failure to appear at summons in late December -- an important distinction since it means Franco was not detained as a result of an advancement in the ongoing investigation. Franco and attorneys Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación and Juan Francisco Rodríguez Consoró met with prosecutors on Monday morning to address those accusations.

The AP reports that prosecutors are accusing Franco of "taking the minor away from her home in Puerto Plata in December 2022 and having a four-month relationship with her with consent from the girl's mother." More from the AP:

In September 2023, authorities raided the home of the girl's mother and seized 800,000 Dominican pesos ($13,700) as well as $68,500 they said was found hidden behind a frame. They also found a guarantee certificate from a local bank for 2.1 million Dominican pesos ($36,000) that they said was delivered by Franco for the "commercial and sexual exploitation" of the girl. In addition, they seized a Suzuki Swift worth $26,600, according to the document. Authorities noted that days before the car was bought, the teenager's mother had the equivalent of $821 in her bank account.

As well, prosecutors claim that Franco's mother also made cash payments to the girl's mother, although she has not yet been charged.

The Rays issued no comment to the Tampa Bay Times when asked about this week's developments.

ESPN reported in late December that at least two people have "filed legal action" against Franco, and that a third had accused him of improper behavior without yet seeking legal action. Dominican authorities and MLB have continued to investigate the allegations made against him.

Franco was placed on Major League Baseball's Restricted List in August after he was first accused of the improper relationship on social media. Franco continued to be paid for the rest of the season despite not appearing in a game after Aug. 12. The Rays, in what amounted to a paper move, activated him to the 40-player roster at the beginning of the offseason. MLB also has its own investigation into Franco, which is ongoing.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays said in a statement in August. "Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

Franco signed an 11-year extension worth $182 million with the Rays in November 2021. He made the MLB All-Star Game this past summer.