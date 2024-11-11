Wander Franco, still technically a member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was arrested on Sunday in the Dominican Republic after an altercation "in the parking lot of an apartment complex in which guns were drawn," according to ESPN. Police sources told reporter Juan Recio that Franco and an unidentified woman are being held for questioning with respect to the incident.

It's unclear if Franco is legally permitted to carry a gun.

Franco, 23, is no stranger to legal problems. He's due to stand trial beginning on Dec. 12, the culmination of a lengthy investigation into the allegations he had a relationship with a then-14-year-old girl. Franco has been accused by Dominican authorities of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering, as well as illicit migrant smuggling and human trafficking. As part of Franco's bail agreement, he's not allowed to legally leave the Dominican Republic.

Major League Baseball placed Franco on administrative leave during the summer of 2023. He was subsequently placed on the restricted list, meaning that he doesn't receive pay or service time. Additionally, he doesn't occupy a space on the Rays' 40-player roster.

Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million pact with the Rays in November 2021. At the time, he appeared to be one of the best young players in baseball. Now, it's fair to write that baseball is the least of Franco's concerns.