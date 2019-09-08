Rays welcome right-hander Tyler Glasnow back from the injured list for postseason push

The Tampa Bay Rays currently sit in the top American League wild-card spot, one game up on the Athletics and 2 1/2 games up on the Indians, and they'll welcome an important piece of the pitching staff back on Sunday. Righty Tyler Glasnow has been activated off the injured list and will start Sunday afternoon's series finale with the Blue Jays (GameTracker).

Glasnow has been sidelined since May with a forearm strain. He did not require Tommy John surgery but did suffer a setback in June, which slowed his rehab progress. Without the setback, Glasnow might've been able to return around the All-Star break.

Prior to his injury Glasnow made eight starts and threw 48 1/3 innings with a 1.86 ERA and 55 strikeouts. Walks had always held him back (5.0 BB/9 from 2016-18), but he was able to cut his walk rate down to 1.7 BB/9 before the injury. Glasnow was in the very early Cy Young conversation.

The 26-year-old right-hander will not return as a full-fledged starting pitcher. Glasnow tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two Triple-A rehab appearances, and stretched his pitch count up to 33. He will return as an opener and possible bullpen arm, and give the team two innings or so each time out.

"I'm excited. I feel good. I feel healthy, just ready to go out and contribute," Glasnow told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday. "... If they want me to throw in the back end of the bullpen, I'll do that too. Down the line, I don't know what they're going to want to do."

The Rays are currently without reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell -- Snell made his first Triple-A rehab outing Saturday night -- and righty Yonny Chirinos. Lefty Ryan Yarbrough has been outstanding the last few weeks. Otherwise Tampa has been getting by with spot starters, openers, and Charlie Morton.

At 85-59, the Rays have the fourth best record in the American League, and chances are the wild-card race will go right down to the final week of the season. Glasnow might only be able to give the team 10 innings or so the rest of the way, but every little bit helps.