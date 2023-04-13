The Tampa Bay Rays moved a step closer to history on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field as they bested the visiting Red Sox by a score of 9-7 and in doing so recorded their 12th straight win to begin the 2023 season.

That 12-0 mark means the Rays are only one victory away from tying the all-time record of 13 straight wins to begin a season, which is shared by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. Here's the updated list of greatest opening acts in MLB history:

Team Year Win streak to begin season Final record Final result Atlanta Braves 1982 13 89-73 Lost NLCS Milwaukee Brewers 1987 13 91-71 Missed postseason Tampa Bay Rays 2023 12 (and counting) TBD TBD Oakland Athletics 1981 11 64-45* Lost ALCS Brooklyn Dodgers 1955 10 98-55-1 Won World Series Pittsburgh Pirates 1962 10 93-68 Missed postseason Cleveland Indians 1966 10 81-81 Missed postseason

*-Season shortened by labor stoppage

Only one of the above teams -- the 1955 Dodgers -- went on to win the World Series. However, two teams who started their seasons 9-0 and just missed this list, the 1984 Detroit Tigers and 1990 Cincinnati Reds, wound up hoisting the trophy. Also worth noting is that two of the above teams that missed the playoffs, the '87 Brewers and '62 Pirates, probably would've made it under the current alignments and expanded postseason.

As for the 2023 Rays, in their latest triumph their AL-leading offense did the heavy lifting, and almost all of those runs were needed. The biggest blow came early with Randy Arozarena's three-run home run off Boston starter Chris Sale. Arozarena's opposite-field homer just barely sneaked over the wall, and after it bounced off a fan's glove and back on to the field it had to be held up on review:

Rays phenom and emerging superstar Wander Franco also kept up his hot start to the season, as the 22-year-old shortstop went 3 for 5 with a double. He's now slashing .340/.377/.720 in 2023. On the mound, right-hander Taj Bradley, the Rays' top pitching prospect according to our R.J. Anderson, made his major-league debut in place of the injured Zach Eflin. Bradley allowed three runs on five hits in five innings of work with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Things got interesting thanks to Boston's ability to do damage versus the Rays' bullpen. Rafael Devers' three-run blast in the seventh made it a one-run game, and the Red Sox brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth. However, Pete Fairbanks was able to notch his second save of the season and ensure that the Rays' win streak would remain intact.

Tampa Bay will go for their record-tying 13th straight win Thursday afternoon in the series finale. Former Ray Corey Kluber is scheduled go for Boston opposite lefty Jeffrey Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.