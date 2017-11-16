Reactions to Corey Kluber winning the AL Cy Young Award

Morning News and Notes for Thursday, November 16, 2017

The Klubot destroyed the competition, winning 28 of 30 first place votes.

Indians News

Indians' Corey Kluber wins AL Cy Young Award | MLB.com - The lack of reaction was true to Kluber's stoic persona, which has become as much of a trademark for the right-hander as his devastating curveball and bat-breaking sinker.

Corey Kluber reacted to winning the AL Cy Young Award in a very Corey Kluber-like way | MLB.com- When Kluber was announced as the AL Cy Young Award recipient, he gave his typical response … one of very little emotion.

Max Scherzer, Corey Kluber follow similar path | MLB.com -- Joe Posnanski discusses the Cy Young winners

Corey Kluber of Cleveland Indians wins 2017 AL Cy Young Award - Kluber, who won the 2014 AL Cy Young, turned around his 2017 performance in order to collect his second award.

Cy Young winner Corey Kluber still tap dancing about health in ALDS starts for Cleveland Indians | cleveland.com - Into every season a little rain must fall. It fell on Corey Kluber at the wrong time.

Indians Tribe Fest set for January 20th | MLB.com - On Tuesday, the Indians announced that this offseason's Tribe Fest will take place on Jan. 20 at the Cleveland Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

Case for Jose Ramirez as American League MVP | MLB.com - Ramirez is used to proving people wrong -- he has been doing it all his life -- and it is that attitude that has helped the Indians infielder develop into an MVP candidate.

Cleveland Indians want to expand players' parking lot, add fence along Carnegie Avenue | cleveland.com - The proposed $2.7 million in improvements, which would eliminate public access to green space north of Carnegie, was presented to the Gateway Economic Development Corp. board on Wednesday.

Around the League