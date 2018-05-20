Ready for the Show? Blue Jays prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. now hitting .423 in Double-A as 19-year-old

If the Toronto Blue Jays intend to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the minors for much longer, then he's making it very difficult for them to execute that plan.

On Sunday, Guerrero Jr. had a four-for-four game that saw him deliver a walk-off home-run. Here's a look at the dinger:

Fisher Cats win. pic.twitter.com/y79yXpkOpW — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 20, 2018

In 38 games at Double-A, Guerrero Jr. is now hitting .423/.468/.705. Yes, really. Keep in mind something else -- he turned 19 in March … as in, March of 2018.

Predictably, folks are starting to wonder what the Jays are waiting for -- especially in light of the Atlanta Braves bringing up Ronald Acuna Jr., the New York Yankees promoting Gleyber Torres and the Washington Nationals calling for Juan Soto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 4 for 4 with a walk-off homer today.



It is May 20, and he's hitting .423/.468/.705 at Double-A.



He's barely 19 years old.



And not to sound like a broken record or anything, but he belongs in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays. Like, now. https://t.co/uvuhJAsxJW — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 20, 2018

The answer -- at least the public-facing one -- is that Guerrero Jr. isn't a skilled defender at the hot corner, and that promoting him now would cost him developmental time.

FWIW on Guerrero, I was told there is still legitimate concern about his defense. One person told me if were called up today, he’d have to be a full-time DH, which is something the Blue Jays want to avoid. Hence, more seasoning. https://t.co/9JvC6JkpJ9 — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) May 20, 2018

Still, it's hard to overlook that the Blue Jays could use a boost at DH right now (Kendrys Morales entered Sunday with a 38 OPS+) and that Toronto needs the help if they're going to remain in the wild-card race. Should the Jays continue their slide, they could get Guerrero Jr. a look at third base without the results mattering -- especially if they move Josh Donaldson in a trade.

As such, it seems like a clear case where the Jays are suppressing Guerrero Jr.'s service time in order to prevent him from reaching Super Two status. It's a move that many, though obviously not all organizations would make. That doesn't mean it's one that should be applauded; it does mean that baseball is worse off for it.