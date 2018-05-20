Ready for the Show? Blue Jays prospect Vlad Guerrero Jr. now hitting .423 in Double-A as 19-year-old
Guerrero Jr. has made a case for promotion
If the Toronto Blue Jays intend to keep Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the minors for much longer, then he's making it very difficult for them to execute that plan.
On Sunday, Guerrero Jr. had a four-for-four game that saw him deliver a walk-off home-run. Here's a look at the dinger:
In 38 games at Double-A, Guerrero Jr. is now hitting .423/.468/.705. Yes, really. Keep in mind something else -- he turned 19 in March … as in, March of 2018.
Predictably, folks are starting to wonder what the Jays are waiting for -- especially in light of the Atlanta Braves bringing up Ronald Acuna Jr., the New York Yankees promoting Gleyber Torres and the Washington Nationals calling for Juan Soto.
The answer -- at least the public-facing one -- is that Guerrero Jr. isn't a skilled defender at the hot corner, and that promoting him now would cost him developmental time.
Still, it's hard to overlook that the Blue Jays could use a boost at DH right now (Kendrys Morales entered Sunday with a 38 OPS+) and that Toronto needs the help if they're going to remain in the wild-card race. Should the Jays continue their slide, they could get Guerrero Jr. a look at third base without the results mattering -- especially if they move Josh Donaldson in a trade.
As such, it seems like a clear case where the Jays are suppressing Guerrero Jr.'s service time in order to prevent him from reaching Super Two status. It's a move that many, though obviously not all organizations would make. That doesn't mean it's one that should be applauded; it does mean that baseball is worse off for it.
-
MLB Sunday: What you need to know
Plus the D-Backs keep plummeting and the Red Sox make history. Keep it right here for all of...
-
Braves release Bautista
Bautista didn't do much with his limited opportunity
-
Nats promote Soto in light of injuries
Soto has eight games of experience at Double-A, but he's coming to The Show
-
Yankees vs. Royals odds, May 20 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Royals vs. Yankees game 10,000 times
-
Nats' Kendrick injured, out for season
Injuries continue to afflict the Nationals
-
MLB DFS, May 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...