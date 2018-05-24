Recovering Danny Farquhar will reportedly throw out the first pitch at an upcoming White Sox game
As first pitches go, this will indeed be a special one
Some cool news out of Chicago: A source tells MLB.com's Scott Merkin that White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to his team's June 1 home game against the Brewers.
On April 20 of this year, the 31-year-old Farquhar collapsed in the dugout after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He was rushed to RUSH University Medical Center, where he underwent testing and eventual treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on May 7, and his recovery continues. Farquhar will not be medically cleared to see game action this season. However, Farquhar's neurosurgeon does expect him to be able to pitch again at some point.
Farquhar is a beloved teammate who without exaggeration won a fight for his life, so June 1 should be an inspiring night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Carlos Pena
Jonah Keri talks to former major leaguer Carlos Pena
-
Angels vs. Blue Jays odds, May 24 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Angels-Blue Jays game 10,000 times
-
MLB Wednesday: Arrieta shines in big win
Keep it locked right here for updates on Wednesday's MLB action
-
Report: Castillo suspended for PED use
Castillo had signed a two-year deal with the White Sox over the winter
-
Verlander's ERA rises despite latest gem
The Astros pitcher has truly been on another level in 2018
-
Dykstra arrested after Uber incident
The troubles allegedly continue for the former MLBer