Recovering Danny Farquhar will reportedly throw out the first pitch at an upcoming White Sox game

Some cool news out of Chicago: A source tells MLB.com's Scott Merkin that White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to his team's June 1 home game against the Brewers.

On April 20 of this year, the 31-year-old Farquhar collapsed in the dugout after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He was rushed to RUSH University Medical Center, where he underwent testing and eventual treatment. He was discharged from the hospital on May 7, and his recovery continues. Farquhar will not be medically cleared to see game action this season. However, Farquhar's neurosurgeon does expect him to be able to pitch again at some point.

Farquhar is a beloved teammate who without exaggeration won a fight for his life, so June 1 should be an inspiring night at Guaranteed Rate Field.