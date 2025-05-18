The hottest team in baseball has the game's longest winning streak in over two years. Saturday night the Minnesota Twins ran their winning streak to 13 games with a 7-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (box score). The Twins have outscored their opponents 68-29 in the 13 games.

Ace Pablo López was terrific Saturday, holding the Brewers to two singles and two walks in six shutout innings. The Twins have not allowed a run since the third inning of the second game of their doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. The 33-inning shutout streak is their longest since at least 1960. The franchise record is a 39-inning shutout streak in 1913.

The Twins scored exactly one run in every inning from the first through sixth Saturday, plus one more in the ninth. Ryan Jeffers and Kody Clemens both hit solo home runs. The Twins have managed to keep their winning streak going without center fielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa, who had a head-to-head collision on Thursday and are both on the concussion list.

Minnesota's 13-game winning streak is baseball's longest since the Tampa Bay Rays went 13-0 to begin the 2023 season. It is tied for the third longest winning streak in franchise history, and is the second longest since the Washington Senators moved to Minnesota and became the Twins in 1961. Here are the franchise's longest winning streaks:

Senators: 17 games (May 30 to June 18, 1912) Twins: 15 games (June 1-16, 1991) Senators: 13 games (August 8-20, 1933) Twins: 13 games and counting (May 3, 2025 to present) Several 12-game winning streaks (most recently in 2024)

The Twins have won 19 of their last 24 games after starting the season 7-15. The Detroit Tigers have been so good that the Twins have knocked only 3.5 games off their AL Central deficit during the 13-game winning streak. They have climbed from fourth place to second place though, and are four games behind the Tigers with all 13 head-to-head games remaining.

As for the wild-card race, the Twins have gone from being 5.5 games behind the third wild-card spot to sitting in the second wild-card spot during their 13-game winning streak. They're one game up on the third wild-card spot and 2.5 games up on a postseason berth in general. It's only May, but the winning streak has put Minnesota in much better position in the standings.

The Twins on Sunday will look to become the first team with a 14-game winning streak since the Seattle Mariners in 2022. They are expected to start rookie righty Zebby Matthews in the series finale with the Brewers. Saturday's win improved the Twins to 26-20. The Brewers, meanwhile, are 21-25. They've lost seven of their last nine games.