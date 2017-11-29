Red Reporter is looking for a new site manager

Hey Red Reporter readers, with Brandon stepping away, SB Nation is looking for a new site manager here at Red Reporter.

This person will be responsible for managing the daily operations of a large website with a loyal following of readers, and ideally is an obsessive, life-long Reds fan.

The perfect candidate can express her or his thoughts about the team and the sport in a consistently engaging way. Hopefully you're as big of a nerd about the internet, social media and sports journalism as you are about the Reds. You should have experience managing people, the ability to delegate and an insatiable desire to discover and produce work that Reds fans love.

You don't need to live in the Cincinnati area, but it wouldn't hurt. This is a contractor position that pays a monthly stipend. Some daytime availability is preferred.

Responsibilities:

Write, edit and ensure regular publication of quality Reds writing.

Manage a diverse team of writers.

Operate the Red Reporter Facebook page, Twitter account and other social media channels.

Communicate regularly with SB Nation management about site goals, traffic analysis and progress.

Shape the editorial direction of Red Reporter.

Respect the tone, work, personalities and community that have made Red Reporter the best Reds blog on the Internet.

Requirements:

Obsessive knowledge of and passion for the Cincinnati Reds, MLB and baseball.

You're a great writer, communicator and manager.

You're experienced with web publishing tools (or you're a quick learner).

You take pride in what you do.

tl;dr: if you're a passionate Reds fan who wants to help us continue to grow Red Reporter into the destination for all Reds fans on the internet, we want to hear from you.

If you think you're a good fit, fill out the application linked here.

Vox Media is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building a safe, inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds. Everyone is encouraged to apply, including women, LGBTQ people, people of color, and people with disabilities.