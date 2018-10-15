Red Sox ace Chris Sale is being held overnight at hospital due to a stomach illness
Sale's availability heading forward is unknown
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale had a shaky performance in Game 1 of the 2018 American League Championship Series.
Unfortunately for Sale, his Game 2 experience wasn't much better. Indeed, rather than attend the game and offer support to his teammates, he was hospitalized due to a stomach illness.
Here's what the Red Sox offered on Sunday night:
The Red Sox starting pitcher has been admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital after experiencing stomach illness. He will be kept overnight for evaluation, according to the team.
At this point, it's uncertain if Sale's illness will impact his availability heading forward. As it stands, he probably wouldn't be asked to pitch again until Game 5. With a travel day coming on Monday, the Red Sox will have additional time to evaluate his status.
It's worth noting the Red Sox could always replace Sale on the roster if his illness prevents him from contributing. The downside is that he would then be ineligible for the World Series, should Boston make it that far.
