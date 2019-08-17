Red Sox ace Chris Sale to see Dr. James Andrews for second opinion on injured elbow
Sale was placed on the injured list Saturday
Already facing an uphill climb to reach the postseason, the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox will be without their ace for at least the next week. It sounds like there's a chance he will be out much longer too.
The Red Sox announced Saturday afternoon that left-hander Chris Sale has been placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation. The move is retroactive to August 14. The team did not announce the severity of the injury or give a firm timetable for Sale's return.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters, including MLB.com's Ian Browne, that an MRI showed the inflammation in Sale's elbow following his most recent start. Dombrowski added this is not something Sale has dealt with all season.
Sale, 30, missed most of the second half last year with shoulder trouble. Despite that, the Red Sox signed him to a five-year extension worth $145 million back in spring training. The deal covers 2020-24. Sale has a 4.40 ERA in 147 1/3 innings this season, making this his worst season since transitioning to the rotation back in 2012.
The Red Sox demoted trade deadline pickup Andrew Cashner to the bullpen after he allowed 29 runs in 30 1/3 innings in six starts following the trade. He'll likely slide back into the rotation to replace Sale. There have been rumblings that Nathan Eovaldi will return to the rotation, though he remains in the bullpen for the time being.
Boston comes into Saturday with a 65-59 record and a 6 1/2-game deficit for the second wild-card spot. SportsLine puts their postseason odds at 2.1 percent.
Righty reliever Ryan Brasier was called up to replace Sale on the roster, the Red Sox announced.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cubs likely to get Kimbrel back Sunday
The Cubs' bullpen had a rough few days this week, but things are looking up
-
MLB Saturday: Gleyber Torres sets record
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Yankees players thrown out of game
Several Yankees were thrown out in win against Indians
-
Dodgers' Urias suspended 20 games
Urias served five games while on administrative leave during the league's investigation
-
Phillies lose Robertson to Tommy John
Robertson signed a two-year contract this past offseason
-
How to watch: Little League World Series
The Little League World Series is underway