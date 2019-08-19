Red Sox ace Chris Sale will not require Tommy John surgery after meeting with Dr. James Andrews, report says

Over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox placed left-handed starter Chris Sale on the injured list due to elbow inflammation. Sale, who missed significant time last season due to a shoulder injury, met with Dr. James Andrews on Monday to discuss what comes next -- be it rest or something more severe, like an elbow operation. Dr. Andrews deemed Tommy John surgery unnecessary, per ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale does not need Tommy John surgery, sources tell ESPN. A follow-up today with Dr. James Andrews confirmed the diagnosis of elbow inflammation. His return date is unclear, but for Boston, this is excellent news.



Story at ESPN: https://t.co/EZZrKY2Hn0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2019

As Passan notes, this is the best-case scenario for the Red Sox, who could've had their season altered if Sale required an operation -- and, perhaps, not just the 2019 edition. Because no timetable has been offered, it's still possible this impacts the Red Sox now. And the tricky nature of elbow health means it could come into play in the future, at least as a threat.

Although Sale has had an inconsistent and poor season relative to his lofty standards, his 110 ERA+ ranked third on the Red Sox among the eight pitchers with more than five starts. Depth and high-end performance have been issues for the Boston rotation all season, and an extended absence from Sale will further exacerbate those problems.

Even if Sale misses only a month, swapping out four or five of his starts for four or five from a replacement-level contributor will further hamper the Red Sox's already long postseason odds.

Boston entered Monday 6 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second AL wild card spot. (Note that the Red Sox are also five behind the Oakland Athletics, the current first team out.) Given the Red Sox have 36 games remaining, they'll have to be nearly perfect to get in. Don't take our word for it -- SportsLine's projections give them a two percent shot at reaching October. It makes sense. If the Rays go 19-18 over their final 37 contests, then the Red Sox would need to go 26-10 to top them outright -- or play like a 117-win team the rest of the way.

If Sale eventually requires any operation that costs him some (or all) of next season, then the Red Sox will be in an even bigger bind.

Already this winter Dave Dombrowsi was going to have to find a replacement for Rick Porcello, an impending free agent authoring a disappointing season. At least, one figured, Dombrowski could rest easy knowing he would have Sale, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nathan Eovaldi under contract. If Sale's availability is in doubt, then Dombrowski may be forced to find at least two new starters -- a difficult task for any club, but especially one without a good farm.

The Red Sox could theoretically turn to prospects Mike Shawaryn, Tanner Houck, Denyi Reyes, or whomever else. But those internal candidates either leave something to be desired or are not expected to be ready for primetime ahead of next season. Rather, the Red Sox would likely have to find external help -- presumably on the free-agent market. That could prove challenging.

Yes, Gerrit Cole is going to be a free agent -- ditto Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-jin Ryu, and Zack Wheeler, among others. But it's unclear if the Red Sox would be willing to spend the funds necessary to land any of the top horses. Remember, the Red Sox may have to contend with replacing J.D. Martinez if he opts out, and will have to have sufficient budget room for whatever Mookie Betts earns through arbitration in his final year of eligibility.

Of course, this is Dave Dombrowski and the Red Sox we're talking about. They should be able to sign whomever they want within reason. But, as we saw last winter with Boston's bullpen situation, their impulse isn't to always respond to an apparent hole or perceived weakness by cutting a blank check.

Losing Sale for any length of time -- be it a month or a year -- is likely to alter the Red Sox's path forward in ways both obvious and not, predictable and otherwise. This isn't manufactured drama, it's the truth. And it's as good of a reminder as any, as the Red Sox's championship anniversary nears, that fortunes can change quickly in baseball -- on an individual as well as an organizational level.