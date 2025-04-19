For the first time in nearly two years, Liam Hendriks is back in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox activated the three-time All-Star closer off the injured list Saturday, the team announced. Hendriks is coming back from Tommy John surgery. He last pitched in an MLB game on June 9, 2023, with the Chicago White Sox.

"680 days. Felt like more than 1000," Hendriks said about returning to the big leagues (via the Boston Globe).

Now 36, Hendriks had Tommy John surgery in August 2023 and he was slowed by elbow inflammation this spring. He received a cortisone shot and started this season on the injured list. In three minor-league rehab games, Hendriks struck out five and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings. His fastball averaged 94.1 mph, per Statcast.

From 2019-23, Hendriks was simply one of the best relievers in baseball, pitching to a 2.26 ERA while striking out 350 batters in 239 innings. Chances are Red Sox manager Alex Cora will ease Hendriks back into action initially, though they surely want him to be part of their late-inning mix eventually. Boston's bullpen currently looks like this:

The Red Sox have been carrying an extra reliever the last few days because starter Richard Fitts was placed on the injured list last weekend, and Thursday's off-day allowed the team to skip his rotation spot. They will get back to a normal eight-man bullpen when they need a No. 5 starter next, which will be no later than this coming Tuesday.

Boston signed Hendriks to a two-year contract worth $10 million last offseason. They paid him $2 million to rehab last year with an eye on having him contribute this year. The Red Sox signed lefty Patrick Sandoval to a two-year, $18.25 million contract this offseason with the same idea. Sandoval will rehab from Tommy John surgery in 2025 and then pitch in 2026.

The Red Sox have won three straight games and are 11-10 in the early season. Their bullpen ranks 18th in baseball with a 3.93 ERA.