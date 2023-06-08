Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has addressed a now-deleted homophobic tweet sent by pitcher Matt Dermody, who will start Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Following a conversation with Dermody, Bloom felt comfortable keeping Dermody in the organization and calling him up for the start.

Dermody was playing for the Saitama Seibu Lions of the Eastern League in Japan when, in June of 2021, he posted a tweet denouncing homosexuality as a sin according to his Christian faith. Dermody later deleted the tweet, which is why the Red Sox didn't see it prior to signing Dermody in January.

Dermody's 2021 tweet read: "#PrideMonth. Homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God. They will go to hell. That is not my opinion, but the #Truth. Read 1 Corinthians 6:9. May we all examine our hearts, ask Jesus to forgive us, and repent for our sins. I love you all in Christ Jesus!"

With Dermody expected to make his first start with the Red Sox on Thursday, Bloom spoke to Mass Live about the tweet and his discussion with Dermody. Bloom said it was "important" that Dermody had taken the post down, and he added that the organization strives to create an "inclusive environment for everyone."

"It's important to us that he had taken the tweet down and important why he had done it. I talked to him personally about that and what he told me was that it really came down to two things. One, he didn't realize that his words would be hurtful and he didn't want to hurt anybody and when he realized that they were, he took (the post) down. "He also understood that it's not the right use of his platform. He knows he made a mistake tweeting that. That's why he took it down. Obviously, that doesn't mean that we endorse anything he said or anything he believes. But the fact of the matter is, if we're committed to creating an (inclusive) environment, it's not right for us to police what people believe. "We do need to expect that everybody here is going to be committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment and so understanding why he had taken the tweet down and that his words were hurtful, and knowing that he doesn't want to hurt anybody and that he believes in a safe environment, was important here."

Dermody's promotion comes in the midst of Pride Month and just shy of two years since he sent the original tweet. It will be his first MLB appearance since August of last year, when he pitched an inning for the Chicago Cubs.

In nine appearances with the Worcester Red Sox this season, Dermody has posted a 4.50 ERA, a 1.341 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts.