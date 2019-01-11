Red Sox All-Star Mookie Betts avoids arbitration with record $20 million deal, reports say
Betts, a second-time arbitration eligible player, gets a massive $9.5 million raise
The Boston Red Sox and American League MVP Mookie Betts have settled on a one-year deal worth $20 million, avoiding arbitration, according to multiple reports.
Fresh off his 2018 MVP campaign, Betts, a second-time eligible player, nearly doubles his pay from the $10.5 million deal he struck with Boston to avoid arbitration prior to last season. His $20 million salary sets a record for a player in his second season of arbitration-eligibility.
The Red Sox and Betts couldn't agree on a contract the previous two offseasons, and in 2017, the Red Sox wound up renewing the right fielder's contract for just $950,000. Betts is eligible for free agency at the end of the 2020 season, but the Red Sox are surely going to attempt to work out an extension with him as they'd love to keep their homegrown star.
The 26-year-old was the best player on the best team in 2018, a historically great World Series champion. He hit .346/.438/.640 (186 OPS+) with 47 doubles, five triples, 32 homers, 80 RBI, 129 runs, 30 steals, 10.9 WAR and 20 defensive runs saved. A true five-tool superstar, he only struck out 91 times in 614 plate appearances. He led the majors in average, slugging, runs scored and WAR. He led all AL outfielders in Defensive Runs Saved, too.
