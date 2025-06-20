Red Sox and Rafael Devers meet for awkward reunion in San Francisco, plus more MLB notes
The Giants, Dever's new team, host the Red Sox at Oracle Park this weekend
The Red Sox's Rafael Devers saga will likely come to a close this weekend. Boston, which traded the star slugger on Sunday evening, will face Devers' new team, the Giants, for a three-game set in San Francisco. The breakup between Devers and the Sox is unfortunate, layered with personal ties. Family was involved on both sides in a split that felt unprecedented -- not because it happened, but because of how quickly it did.
You know the story by now. Devers refused to play first base this season after being moved off third base and into the designated hitter role to make room for Alex Bregman, Boston's splashy free agency signing. The Red Sox never communicated to Devers that they were pursuing Bregman in the first place, and that silence fractured the relationship.
When manager Alex Cora was asked during spring training if he planned to bring in any Red Sox alumni -- namely David Ortiz, who later said Devers rarely responded to his messages -- he pushed back firmly on the idea.
"No," said Cora. "I'm going to talk to Raffy. We're going to keep working. And, you know, like I said, we're going to make decisions based on what we need to win the division. That's the most important thing. And me and Raffy, we have a great relationship. That's something that I make sure I say, 'Hey, man, this is the baseball side of it. We're still Raffy and Alex. I've been with this kid since November 2017."
There's no way around it -- that relationship is fractured now, too. Devers presumably felt crossed by Cora, not just the front office, embarrassed that the situation unfolded so publicly without knowledge. On the flip side, Cora likely felt crossed by Devers, too. Keep in mind, Cora is widely known for his communication skills and his ability to connect with players. He confidently stated that he would handle the situation himself -- not anyone else. That was a misstep, and it, in part, led to the Red Sox trading away one of the best hitters of this generation.
Sometimes, it's better to hear from a brother than a parent.
"Raffy Devers is Raffy Devers," Cora told reporters in Seattle earlier this week ahead of the club's series against the Mariners. "He's a special hitter and we all know that. But this is an opportunity for other guys to get at-bats and contribute. There are some reasons it didn't work out. I don't want to pinpoint stuff, but the last few months haven't been easy. We made decisions in the offseason. Circumstances have changed the last month. It's a decision we made as an organization. Raffy is going to be with the Giants."
With the Giants, Devers will likely enter a situation where he has more respect for president of baseball operations Buster Posey than he did for Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. Although both were players, Posey speaks Devers' language a bit more. He's not against analytics, but he's made a concerted effort to prioritize traditional scouting at the start of his tenure -- something many teams, including the Red Sox, have gradually devalued.
Secondarily, Posey has the résumé, capped with three World Series rings and a National League MVP Award. Bob Melvin has plenty of skin in the game, too. He's been managing since 2003 and coaching since 1999. He has tons of experience with personalities, too. He got the best out of Yoenis Cespedes during their time together in Oakland, before Cespedes quickly went off the rails with the Mets. The two remained close even after Cespedes left the A's.
In Devers, the Giants will have their best hitter since Barry Bonds, giving them a real shot at a deep postseason push.
Despite the Red Sox framing the move as being for the best, it doesn't come without pain. Devers had been in the organization since he was 16. Yet another homegrown star out the door, something all too familiar in Boston.
More MLB notes
- Devers stating that he would play first base for the Giants is a slap in the face to his former teammates and franchise. It wouldn't be a shock if Devers wore one Friday evening in his matchup against the Sox at Oracle Park.
- Mookie Betts is batting just .256/.342/.395 with a .737 OPS and nine homers this season. You have to wonder if the wear and tear of shortstop is a factor or the stomach bug prior to the season that cost Betts nearly 20 pounds. He's known to go on summer runs, though, so don't be surprised if a heater happens in the coming weeks.
- The A's do such a great job of drafting and don't get much credit for it. Rookie Nick Kurtz, 22, hit his second walk-off homer of the week Thursday evening. Kurtz is slashing .252/.308/.511 with an .820 OPS and nine homers in 37 games.
- Red Sox infielder Kristian Campbell was sent down to Triple-A Worcester as Wilyer Abreu comes off the injured list. After a hot start to the year, Campbell hit just .159 / .243 / .222 in May and June combined. Campbell will get time to reset. It's important to note that Campbell is roughly just two years removed from high school baseball. He redshirted his freshman year at Georgia Tech, then was a draft-eligible sophomore nabbed by the Red Sox in the fourth round. Campbell steamrolled through the Red Sox system in practically a year before reaching the big leagues this season. Give him time, the kid is a player.
- Are the Braves finally hitting their stride after sweeping the Mets? Such an odd and underwhelming season so far for such a talented group.
- Can we stop calling Aaron Judge the greatest right-handed hitter of all time? Most dangerous? OK. But greatest? No. There are too many holes in his swing and when he's cold, he's ice cold. Judge has struck out 15 times in his last 29 plate appearances. The Yankees are 1-6 during that stretch. When Judge doesn't hit, the Yankees don't win. That's why re-signing Juan Soto would have been so important -- he helped the club avoid those valleys last year.