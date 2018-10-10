Red Sox-Astros ALCS, Dodgers-Brewers NLCS: Schedule, start times, TV channel

The NLCS and ALCS begin this weekend, and here's the info you need to know to watch

The 2018 League Championship Series will begin later this week, with the National League's (the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers) starting on Friday and the American League's (the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox) kicking off on Saturday.

On Wednesday, MLB announced the official starting times for all potential games. As our civic duty, we've decided to reprint them here for easy access.

National League Championship Series

Game/DateLocationTime (ET)Channel

Game 1: Fri. Oct. 12

Los Angeles at Milwaukee

8:09 p.m. 

FS1

Game 2: Sat. Oct. 13

Los Angeles at Milwaukee

4:09 p.m.

FOX

Game 3: Mon. Oct. 15

Milwaukee at Los Angeles

7:39 p.m.

FS1

Game 4: Tue. Oct. 16

Milwaukee at Los Angeles

9:09 p.m.

FS1

Game 5: Wed. Oct. 17*

Milwaukee at Los Angeles

5:05 p.m.

FS1

Game 6: Fri. Oct. 19*

Los Angeles at Milwaukee

8:39 p.m.

FS1

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 20*

Los Angeles at Milwaukee

9:09 p.m.

FS1

*if necessary

American League Championship Series

Game/DateLocationTime (ET)Channel

Game 1: Sat. Oct. 13

Houston at Boston

8:09 p.m.

TBS

Game 2: Sun. Oct. 14

Houston at Boston

7:09 p.m.

TBS

Game 3: Tue. Oct. 16

Boston at Houston

5:09 p.m.

TBS

Game 4: Wed. Oct. 17

Boston at Houston

8:39 p.m.

TBS

Game 5: Thur. Oct. 18*

Boston at Houston

8:09 p.m.

TBS

Game 6: Sat. Oct. 20*

Houston at Boston

5:09 p.m.

TBS

Game 7: Sun. Oct. 21*

Houston at Boston

7:39 p.m.

TBS

*if necessary

So, there you have it, folks. All in one handy spot.

