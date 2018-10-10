Red Sox-Astros ALCS, Dodgers-Brewers NLCS: Schedule, start times, TV channel
The NLCS and ALCS begin this weekend, and here's the info you need to know to watch
The 2018 League Championship Series will begin later this week, with the National League's (the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers) starting on Friday and the American League's (the Houston Astros versus the Boston Red Sox) kicking off on Saturday.
On Wednesday, MLB announced the official starting times for all potential games. As our civic duty, we've decided to reprint them here for easy access.
National League Championship Series
|Game/Date
|Location
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Game 1: Fri. Oct. 12
Los Angeles at Milwaukee
8:09 p.m.
FS1
Game 2: Sat. Oct. 13
Los Angeles at Milwaukee
4:09 p.m.
FOX
Game 3: Mon. Oct. 15
Milwaukee at Los Angeles
7:39 p.m.
FS1
Game 4: Tue. Oct. 16
Milwaukee at Los Angeles
9:09 p.m.
FS1
Game 5: Wed. Oct. 17*
Milwaukee at Los Angeles
5:05 p.m.
FS1
Game 6: Fri. Oct. 19*
Los Angeles at Milwaukee
8:39 p.m.
FS1
Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 20*
Los Angeles at Milwaukee
9:09 p.m.
FS1
*if necessary
American League Championship Series
|Game/Date
|Location
|Time (ET)
|Channel
Game 1: Sat. Oct. 13
Houston at Boston
8:09 p.m.
TBS
Game 2: Sun. Oct. 14
Houston at Boston
7:09 p.m.
TBS
Game 3: Tue. Oct. 16
Boston at Houston
5:09 p.m.
TBS
Game 4: Wed. Oct. 17
Boston at Houston
8:39 p.m.
TBS
Game 5: Thur. Oct. 18*
Boston at Houston
8:09 p.m.
TBS
Game 6: Sat. Oct. 20*
Houston at Boston
5:09 p.m.
TBS
Game 7: Sun. Oct. 21*
Houston at Boston
7:39 p.m.
TBS
*if necessary
So, there you have it, folks. All in one handy spot.
