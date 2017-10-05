Red Sox-Astros ALDS: Eduardo Nunez carried off the field following groundout

The American League Divisional Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros (GameTracker) didn't get through half an inning before someone departed with an injury.

Red Sox designated hitter Eduardo Nunez had to be carried off the field following his first-inning groundout to third base:

Wow. Eduardo Nunez is being carried off the field. Can't put any weight on his leg. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 5, 2017

Nunez re-aggravated his previous knee injury, per the Astros' radio broadcast. His availability for the series had been in doubt due to an injured knee that had limited him to one appearance since early September.

Acquired from the San Francisco Giants over the summer, Nunez played well during his time in Boston. He hit .321/.353/.539 with eight home runs and six stolen bases in 38 games -- and he did that while seeing action at multiple positions. On the season, Nunez hit .313/.341/.460.

If the Red Sox remove Nunez from their ALDS roster, he'll have to sit out the subsequent round if Boston advances.