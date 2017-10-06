Red Sox-Astros ALDS: Uh oh, here come the premature 'Chris Sale is a choker' takes

I really didn't even need to check Twitter. I knew it was coming. Still, I did, just to make sure I wasn't fighting a strawman here. And, boy, am I not fighting one. Through Twitter searches on any derivative of "Chris Sale chokes" ("choke," "choked," "choker," "Sale," "Sale choked") we find a litany of people already jumping to the conclusion that Red Sox ace Chris Sale is a bona fide choker in the postseason. Feel free to peruse any social platform and you'll find the same drivel. I did for a second until I realized doing it any longer would be a waste of time and probably further bruise my waning faith in humanity.

The sample size that makes Chris Sale a playoff choker?

One game. One!

It's pretty amazing, actually, how quickly we as a society rush to build up and then immediately tear down athletes performances these days, no? Maybe it's always been this way and it's more amplified now because there are more postseason games than ever and more platforms upon which we can publicly view what everyone is saying and even thinking. Regardless, let's be fair to Sale.

First off, he was bad. We can't get around that. His slider was off, among other issues, and he was tagged for back-to-back home runs in the first inning. He would go on to be charged with seven earned runs in five innings on nine hits. He did strike out six, but he allowed three home runs.

So, yeah, the choke label was inevitably bound to be tossed in his general direction. As noted, I knew it was coming. We'll even start to see the "Sale can't pitch in the postseason, either" narrative polished from the New England-area media (columnists and sports talk radio, that is) come Friday morning, if I had to guess.

Here's why it's unfair. Or rather, let's just say it's too early because "fair" or not seems to rile up these quick-to-label people.

Sale was already in a funk

Through Aug. 13, it appeared the AL Cy Young race was already over. Sale was running away with it. Since then, though, it's been another story with him. Take a look. We'll use rate stats because he had 24 starts on the top line of stats and just eight on the bottom, which would totally skew counting stats.

Chris Sale ERA WHIP HR/9 Opposing OPS 24 starts through Aug. 13 2.51 0.88 0.695 .542 8 regular season starts after 4.30 1.30 2.15 .809

As can be seen, Sale wasn't nearly the same pitcher from the middle of August to the end of the season as he was before. We can't be sure exactly what happened, but isn't it possible that he wasn't falling apart mentally on the mound due to it being his first career playoff start and instead was simply the same pitcher he's been for the past six weeks?

I know it's not quite as much of a hot take to say "his struggles continue" than it is to declare someone a choker, but the former case is much more likely here -- and there's more.

The Astros' offense is awesome

The Houston Astros led the American League in runs, hits, doubles, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage (so obviously OPS, too), total bases and even sac flies. They struck out the fewest. The were second in home runs.

This was with Carlos Correa playing in only 109 games, slow starts from Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez, Brian McCann only playing in 97 games and players like George Springer and Josh Reddick also missing time.

This is to say that the lineup Sale was facing on Thursday in Game 1 has been a veritable wrecking crew all season, especially when everyone is in the lineup together.

I know it's not as sexy as the possible "another Red Sox lefty (after David Price) can't pitch in the postseason!" narrative, but Sale was facing the best offense in the majors.

It's baseball and these things happen

I know it's hard to believe, but sometimes players fail in big spots and it's because baseball is an incredibly difficult game at which to succeed on a regular basis. We don't often need more of an explanation than this. Just because a player fails, doesn't mean he was virtually in a fetal position sucking his thumb while quivering in fear.

I know it's somehow easier to believe these things, but that doesn't mean they are true.

Perhaps Chris Sale didn't pitch well on Thursday because he's in a six-week funk, was facing an outstanding opponent and just got beat because that's how sports go on any given day.

Of course, I know that logic is often frowned upon. Kick and scream about "chokers" with impunity, Internet. You do it well, so why mess with success?