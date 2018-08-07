Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy diagnosed with cancer for third time in last two years

Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy has once again been diagnosed with cancer.

NESN announced Tuesday that Remy, who has been a television color analyst with the company since 1988, would be stepping away from his duties while he undergoes treatment.

"At this time, Jerry's focus is on his medical treatment,'' NESN said in a brief statement. "The thoughts and prayers of all of us at NESN and the Red Sox are with Jerry and his family during this difficult time."

The company did not go into detail regarding the diagnosis, nor did they give a timetable for Remy's return.

Remy, who played second base for the Red Sox from 1978-84, is a popular staple of Red Sox broadcasts, but his health and personal issues have forced him out of the booth several times over the past decade.

The 65-year-old was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, and he missed almost all of the 2009 season while recovering from treatment and complications from surgery, including an infection and a bout of pneumonia. He returned to the booth full-time in 2010.

Remy also missed time in 2013 due to another case of pneumonia, then took a leave of absence later that year after his son was charged with murder.

The lung cancer returned multiple times in 2017, forcing Remy to miss the start of baseball season, as well as almost the entire second half. He was given a clean bill of health this January and signed a multi-year extension with NESN.

Remy is a longtime smoker who has advocated for fellow smokers to get regular health checkups in order to monitor the possible consequences of tobacco addiction.