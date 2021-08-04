Red Sox color commentator Jerry Remy announced on Wednesday afternoon that he was stepping away from the broadcast booth to undergo treatment for lung cancer.

Here's his full statement:

Dear Red Sox Nation: I'd like to share that I'll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I've done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have. I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I'll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I'd like to thank my medical team for all they've done with me throughout the treatment process. Yours truly, Jerry

Remy, 68, played the final seven seasons of his 10-year MLB career with the Red Sox, but his star in the area rose once he started broadcasting games. He's been the color commentator on Red Sox TV since 1988, only taking occasional breaks for health concerns.

Remy is essentially a lifer in the area, having been born in Fall River, Mass. and attending high school in at Somerset, in Berkley, Mass.

Remy previously has missed time from the booth for lung cancer in 2008 and 2017.