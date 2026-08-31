Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming has apologized after criticizing Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the air during Sunday's game, an eventual 16-1 romp in New York's favor.

Flemming of WEEI on Monday posted the following statement on social media:

"Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday's broadcast crossed a line. I'm emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast."

In a second post, Flemming continued:

"I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me."

With the Yankees leading 7-1 in the eighth inning, Chisholm Jr. stole second and third base in what would turn out to be a nine-run inning for the Yankees. After the stolen bases, Flemming voiced his displeasure in what he presumably saw as an effort to "run up the score" on Boston:

"Wouldn't you like to see (Jovani) Morán drill Wells here?" Flemming wondered aloud about the catcher at bat after the steal of third.

Flemming went on to refer to Chisholm Jr. as "a bush league player." He would later add that Chisholm Jr. "plays the game the wrong way."

If nothing else, the incident and apology add some spice to one of the most time-honored rivalries in sports. Speaking of which, if current paces hold, then the Yankees and Red Sox will meet in the Wild Card Series for a second straight postseason. Last year, the Yankees prevailed two games to one over Boston in that same round. While the Yankees still have designs on catching the Rays at the top of the American League East standings, New York and the Red Sox are at present firmly in first and second wild-card position in the AL, respectively.