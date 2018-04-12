Red Sox catcher says he expects Yankees to retaliate after hit-by-pitch and brawl
The Yankees and Sox brawled on Wednesday night in Fenway
The Yankees prevailed over the Red Sox in Fenway on Wednesday night (NYY 10, BOS 7), but the outcome seemed secondary to the on-field hostilities. Benches first cleared when Tyler Austin slid into Brock Holt at second base -- the Red Sox felt it was not a clean slide, while the Yankees disagreed -- and then Joe Kelly's 98-mph plunking of Austin lit the fuse ...
Given that the Yankees and Red Sox have differing interpretations of Austin's slide -- i.e., the casus belli -- you may assume they also have differing interpretations of Kelly's decision to drill Austin. That brings us to Boston catcher Christian Vazquez, seen here plucking at the tunic of the onrushing Austin ...
Mr. Vazquez feels like this may not be done ...
While Yankees manager Aaron Boone has indicated he believes the matter is settled, that of course could be simple diplomacy. Given that these two teams are storied blood rivals, and given that they'll play, oh, 17 more times during the course of the 2018 regular season (including Thursday night back in Boston), maybe he's right about all that.
Developing, people.
